OpenTable Inc's OPEN.O shares fell as much as 10 percent, a day after the online restaurant-reservation service provider gave a cautious outlook for the current quarter.

On a conference call with analysts on Tuesday, the company said it expects slower growth in seated-diner numbers in North America in the current quarter, despite the strong momentum seen in the fourth quarter.

"While fourth-quarter results were stronger than expected, mostly on margins, OpenTable expects weaker first-quarter revenues on tough U.S. comparisons, reduced international dinner pricing and meaningfully higher first-quarter expenses," Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein said in a note to clients.

Helfstein cut his rating on the company to "perform" from "outperform" due to the appreciation in the value of the stock.

The company's shares, which have risen 26 percent over the past three months, were down 8 percent at $47.17 on Wednesday morning on Nasdaq. They touched a low of $46.50 earlier in the day.

