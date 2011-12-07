Golden chariot restored for Thai king's 'ascent to heaven'
BANGKOK Inch by gilded inch, the chariot to take Thailand's late king on his last journey is being restored by workers in Bangkok in a labor that will last months.
Here are some facts about La Scala, Milan, one of the world's most famous opera houses, as it's new season opens on Wednesday.
* Teatro alla Scala was founded under the auspices of the Empress Maria Theresa of Austria to replace the Royal Ducal Theatre, which was destroyed by fire in February 1776.
* Designed by neoclassical architect Giuseppe Piermarini, La Scala opened on August 3, 1778 with Antonio Salieri's opera "Europa Riconosciuta". The same opera was performed when the house re-opened after its three-year closure ended in 2004.
* In 1839, La Scala staged "Oberto Conte di San Bonifacio", its first opera by Giuseppe Verdi (1813-1901), whose name is linked more than any other to the history of La Scala. In 1842, "Nabucco" was held, the first real triumph of Verdi's career.
* In 1926, Arturo Toscanini (1867-1957), one of the most celebrated conductors of all time, conducted the premiere of Giacomo Puccini's "Turandot", considered one of the last great Italian operas to be written.
* In 1943, during World War Two, a bomb crashed through the roof of the auditorium. La Scala reopened three years later, with an historic concert conducted by Toscanini.
* In 1986, Riccardo Muti was named musical director. He reintroduced some of Verdi's best-loved works including "Rigoletto" and "La Traviata".
* After the 2001 season's opening night, the house closed for a three-year renovation. It added 214 seats to the carmine-and-gilt hall. The backstage was demolished and replaced with a bigger stage and new equipment to hold scenery for three operas at the same time.
* Famous singers who have performed at La Scala include Enrico Caruso, Beniamino Gigli, Maria Callas, Giuseppe di Stefano, Renata Tebaldi, Luciano Pavarotti and Placido Domingo and Angela Gheorghiu.
* La Scala's season always starts on December 7, the feast day of Milan's patron saint, Saint Ambrose.
* Barenboim was named "maestro" at La Scala in 2006, filling the void left by Riccardo Muti's exit as music director. He is conducting the opening night performance on December 7 of Mozart's "Don Giovanni" with Peter Mattei in the lead role of the Don and opera star Anna Netrebko as Donna Anna.
* As in previous years, the opening night will be shown live in Italian cinemas, on state Television and in cinemas all over the world.
SOURCES: Reuters/www.teatroallascala.org
VIENNA Fu Feng and Fu Ban, the famous twin baby pandas born at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo, celebrated turning half a year old on Tuesday.
BUENOS AIRES Dozens of topless women, joined by hundreds of fully clothed protesters, demonstrated in Buenos Aires on Tuesday to demand the right to sunbathe semi-nude after police asked bare-breasted women to leave a nearby beach.