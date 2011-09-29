Tropical Storm Ophelia has gained a little strength it moves northwards to the open Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Located about 180 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, Ophelia was packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km per hour), the early Thursday report said.

Tropical cyclones become named tropical storms when their winds exceed 39 miles per hour and become hurricanes when their winds reach more than 74 mph.

