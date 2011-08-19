Shares of Oplink Communications Inc OPLK.O fell to a year low on Friday, a day after the optical solution provider forecast a weak first quarter, as it grapples with inventory corrections by its customers.

The Fremont, California-based company's outlook mirrored rival JDS Uniphase's JDSU.O lackluster forecast on August 17.

The company said order visibility was still very "limited," as excess inventory buildup at customers such as China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL might take time to ease.

The broadband and optical component provider forecast first-quarter revenue of $41-$44 million, compared with analysts' estimates of 46.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also said its tax rate will increase to 36 percent as it has completed the release of its deferred tax assets.

Brokerage Stifel Nicolaus, which cut its price target on the stock to $23 from $27, lowered its full-year earnings estimates for the company, citing materially higher pro forma tax rate on lower sales assumptions.

Shares of the company were down 8 percent at $13.98 on Friday morning on Nasdaq. They touched a low of $13.39 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)