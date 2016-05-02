Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) will buy Opower Inc OPWR.N, a maker of software for utilities, for about $548 million in cash.
The offer of $10.30 per share is at a premium of 30.4 percent to Opower's close on Friday.
Oracle said on Monday the deal was worth about $532 million net of cash.
The equity value is based on Opower's 53.2 million shares outstanding as of Feb. 29.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.