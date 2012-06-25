Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG A unit of top commodity trader Glencore (GLEN.L) and politician-turned-businessman Cyril Ramaphosa have finalized their purchase of just over 70 percent of Optimum Coal OPTJ.J, the coal producer said on Monday.
A consortium including a Glencore subsidiary, Piruto BV, and Ramaphosa's Lexshell 849 have been in talks since last year to buy a controlling stake in Optimum, South Africa's sixth-biggest coal miner, deemed attractive due to its reserves and access to the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT).
"The Consortium has now acquired, directly and indirectly, 71.10 percent of the issued ordinary share capital of Optimum," Optimum said in a statement.
Shareholders holding some 7.79 million of Optimum shares have accepted the mandatory offer of 38 rand per share which closed on Friday. Part of the company is owned by its employees and the local communities via two trusts.
Optimum will be delisted from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with the date for the delisting set for July 6.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.