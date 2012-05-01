LOS ANGELES May 1 CBOE Holdings Inc, which runs the oldest U.S. stock-options market, handled more contracts than any other U.S. options exchange operator in April, figures from the OCC clearinghouse showed Tuesday.

Some 86.6 million contracts changed hands at the Chicago Board Options Exchange during the month, more than at any of its five competitors and giving it a 27.1 percent market share, the figures on OCC's website showed.

NYSE Euronext, at its two venues combined, handled 24.5 percent of the 319.6 million contracts bought and sold on U.S. options exchanges during the month; Nasdaq OMX Group's two markets together accounted for 23.8 percent of the trade.

CBOE, whose holding company reports first-quarter earnings later on Tuesday, owes its continued dominance in part to the popularity of index options that it offers exclusively, including options on the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and its own VIX "fear" index. Excluding index options, CBOE ranked third.

CBOE's overall strong showing comes against the background of a recent decline in overall options volume, which fell 4.7 percent in April from a year earlier. CBOE trading volume rose 0.6 percent from a year earlier, according to OCC figures.

C2, CBOE's all-electronic sister exchange, also boosted trading from a year earlier, winning a 1.3 percent share.

CBOE's one-time fiercest rival, Eurex-owned International Securities Exchange, handled just 16.3 percent of the overall trade despite the rollout of a new, super-fast trading system ISE had hoped would help stem its slide in market share. A few years ago ISE vied month by month for the top spot in options against CBOE.

Now, CBOE's biggest rivals are NYSE and Nasdaq, which this year have lost ground to CBOE.

Eurex, one of the world's biggest futures exchanges, is co-owned by Germany's Deutsche Boerse AG. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)