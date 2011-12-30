CHICAGO U.S. stocks spent the year swinging wildly, and because of the stomach-churning volatility it is no surprise that options activity hit its ninth straight annual record in 2011.

This year was the first to surpass 4 billion contracts. Europe's sovereign-debt worries and the lack of progress in the U.S. budget deficit kept the markets on edge, and investors turned to puts and calls as a way to speculate on price gyrations, manage market risk and generate returns.

"One of the key drivers of volume was the greater adoption of option strategies by institutional accounts that are seeking to both manage risk exposure and enhance returns through premium generating strategies," said Andy Nybo, head of derivatives at research firm TABB Group.

Trading volume for U.S.-listed options totaled about 4.55 billion contracts as of Thursday's close, a 16.8 percent increase from the previous peak of 3.89 billion contracts bought and sold in 2010, according to preliminary data from the Options Clearing Corp. The turnover includes options on stocks, indexes and exchange-traded funds.

Volume typically increases with stock market volatility, and this year was wild for stocks. The S&P 500 index .SPX climbed 9 percent at its peak and dropped 14.5 percent at its trough. There were 66 days where the S&P traded in a two percent range or more. The CBOE Volatility Index .VIX, OR VIX, the market's favored anxiety gauge, is up about 28 percent this year.

By comparison, the ups and downs scared people away from the cash market. Average daily composite trading on major U.S. exchanges fell to about 7.82 billion in 2011, compared with 8.47 billion in 2010.

Some of the growth in 2011 comes from a greater penetration of electronic trading, improved customer educational awareness and more usage by savvy institutional and retail customers.

Options volume has grown steadily, setting a string of records since 1997 with the exception of 2002. Official volume figures will be released on January 3 by the OCC, which clears all listed options.

SURGES IN VOLUME

Nybo noted two key volume spurts in 2011, one was related to the deadly earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan in March and another around the U.S. budget deficit talks in August.

"There was volatility across the financial markets driven by the potential of uncertain economic growth in Japan as a result of the supply disruptions," he said.

Large options trades were seen on March 15 in the iShares MSCI Japan Index (EWJ.P), with heavy volume in calls of that ETF as investors positioned for a rebound. It proved to be a potent buying opportunity, as that ETF rose sharply in the days following.

The VIX spiked, rising above 40 in early August, as Congress wrangled over the extension of the U.S. debt ceiling.

The rancor was partially to blame for the downgrade of the U.S. credit rating to AA-plus from AAA by Standard & Poor's. The response from markets was frantic, resulting in a record day of options volume on August 8 where more than 41 million contracts traded.

VOLATILITY BECOMES A WEEKLY TRADE

One factor driving growth has been the explosive popularity of weekly options, which accounted for 10 percent of total volume in 2011, according to estimates from TABB Group.

"Weeklys allow traders to take extremely short-term opinions on the movement of the underlying stock," said Mark Sebastian, chief operating office of education firm optionpit.com in Chicago.

"Traders can now easily play specific events such as earnings and major economic news, which was much more difficult to do with standard options expiring on a monthly basis."

First introduced by the Chicago Board Options Exchange in 2005, they are one-week contracts that expire at the end of a week, unless an options expiration already exists. Since options were first offered in the listed market in 1973, most contracts have expired monthly.

Weeklys have become a popular trading vehicle on CBOE as average daily volume stood at 463,066 contracts through the end of November, up from an average of 136,268 traded per day in 2010.

Retail investors like them. Online brokerage TradeKing has seen big growth in weeklys, as they account for roughly 20 percent of its daily options volume.

"Buyers like them because of the increased leverage they provide to speculate on short-term moves while sellers like them because the time premium in the option price decays rapidly as expiration approaches," said Brian Overby, options analyst at TradeKing in Charlotte, North Carolina.

(Reporting by Doris Frankel; Editing by Kenneth Barry)