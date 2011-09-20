Oracle Corp posted stronger quarterly earnings and revenue, as it ramped up sales of new software licenses even in the face of government and corporate budget constraints.

Shares of Oracle, whose financial results were largely in line with analysts' expectations, rose 2 percent in late trade on Tuesday.

Commentary:

KIRK MATERNE, ANALYST, EVERCORE PARTNERS:

"They came in pretty much in line with what we and the Street were expecting."

"Software license revenue was slightly better than what most people anticipated. Hardware revenue was a little bit below expectations. That's not wildly surprising to us, given that they continue to try to de-emphasize the lower-profit parts of the business."

"When you look at their overall strategy of trying to grow their wallet share within their customer base through selling integrated solutions, I think they continue to demonstrate that they're making solid traction on that front."

"I think right now Oracle is demonstrating the fact that they have a very wide range of products and have an extremely strong distribution network. What the results are telling you is that they continue to gain wallet share in what is a pretty tough market."

RICHARD DAVIS, ANALYST, CANACCORD GENUITY:

"It was fine, not great. Software sales were a little better than expected. This is really what you are going to see from a lot of companies out there. Basically the economy is slow but it's not 2008. That's what the takeaway is."

"What you will see in the stock is a relief rally because the P/E is down to 11 times and 10 times this year and next."

(Reporting by Poornima Gupta and Alexei Oreskovic, compiled by Paul Thomasch)