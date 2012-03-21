Analysts raised their price targets on Oracle Corp's ORCL.O stock, after the world's No.3 software maker beat Wall Street estimates on higher software sales and said its hardware business could start making a profit from 2013.

"On the heels of the disappointing prior quarter, these results should draw a sigh of relief with investors, as the topic over the last 90 days has been whether the November quarter was the start of something bad brewing or was a small hiccup," brokerage FBR Capital Markets said in a note.

Oracle estimated that new software sales this quarter will range from a 2 percent drop to growth of as much as 8 percent, translating into $3.6 billion to almost $4 billion.

Investors pay close attention to new software sales because they generate high-margin, long-term maintenance contracts and are an important gauge of Oracle's future profits.

"Oracle has rationally taken a conservative view so as to not miss forecasts again," Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Davis wrote in a note, raising his target on the stock to $30 from $28.

On Tuesday, the company also forecast revenue from hardware, a persistent weak spot for the software firm, at $870 million to $980 million.

Some analysts had expected hardware revenue of more than $1 billion as the company turns around the struggling division it got when it bought Sun Microsystems in 2010.

"We believe the commodity hardware bleed off could continue to affect overall results into the first half of calendar 2013 and hence, believe growth for all hardware to be a 2013 event," JP Morgan said in a note to clients.

Shares of the company, run by billionaire Larry Ellison, were up 2.5 percent in pre-market trade on Wednesday. They had closed at $30.10 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)