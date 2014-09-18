Neiman Marcus says exploring alternatives, including sale
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC [NMRCUS.UL] said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) reported quarterly revenue below analysts' estimates, hurt by a 7.6 percent fall in hardware systems revenue.
Total revenue increased 3 percent to $8.6 billion in the first quarter ended Aug. 31, but missed analysts' average expectation of $8.78 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Hardware systems revenue fell to $1.17 billion.
Net income was $2.18 billion, or 48 cents per share, down from $2.19 billion, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Oracle earned 62 cents per share, less than the 64 cents expected on average by analysts.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC [NMRCUS.UL] said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
U.S. stocks slipped at the open on Tuesday as investors fixed their sights on the outcome of a meeting where the Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates for the first time this year.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve, which has struggled to stoke inflation since the financial crisis and up until now raised rates less frequently than it and markets expected, may be about to hit the accelerator on rate hikes.