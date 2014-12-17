UBS cuts bonus pool by 17 percent, CEO makes $13.5 million
ZURICH UBS cut its bonus pool by 17 percent in 2016 to 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion) after full-year net profit almost halved at Switzerland's biggest bank.
Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) posted a 3.5 percent rise in total revenue in the company's first quarter since Larry Ellison stepped down as chief executive, bolstered by a 45 percent jump in its fast-growing cloud services business.
The shares rose 2.5 percent to $42.20 in after-market trading.
Total revenue rose to $9.6 billion from $9.3 billion, beating analysts' expectations.
Investors have been carefully watching how Oracle beefs up its "cloud" divisions, which deliver software over the Internet, as a gauge for how well it can fight off competition from software companies such as Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N).
The company's net income slipped to $2.50 billion in the quarter ended Nov. 30, from $2.55 billion. On a per share basis as measured by traditional accounting, profit was flat at 56 cents per share.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Richard Chang)
ZURICH UBS cut its bonus pool by 17 percent in 2016 to 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion) after full-year net profit almost halved at Switzerland's biggest bank.
Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
WESTONARIA, South Africa The chief executive of South Africa's Gold Fields has warned that first quarter production at its South Deep mine could be lower than expected due to safety stoppages.