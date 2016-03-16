The Oracle logo is seen on its campus in Redwood City, California June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as its cloud business gained traction, and said it was boosting its stock buyback program by $10 billion.

The company's shares rose about 4 percent in extended trading.

Oracle has been investing aggressively in its Internet-based software business over the last few years in a bid to take market share away from rivals such as Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N) and Workday Inc (WDAY.N).

"Our cloud business is now in a hyper-growth phase," Safra Catz, Oracle's co-chief executive, said in a statement.

Revenue from its cloud-computing software and platform service rose about 57 percent to $583 million, accounting for about 6 percent of its total revenue.

The company said it added 942 new customers for its cloud software service in the quarter, including several who switched from Workday Inc (WDAY.N).

"Overall, we believe these results highlight how ORCL’s cloud business is reaching an inflection point, after multiple quarters of seemingly 'kicking the can,'" BTIG analyst Joel Fishbein said in an e-mail.

Net income fell to $2.14 billion, or 50 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 29, from $2.50 billion, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of 64 cents per share.

Revenue fell 3.4 percent to $9.01 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 62 cents per share on revenue of $9.12 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Oracle's shares were trading at $40.29 after the bell.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)