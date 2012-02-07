Google to help publishers find malicious comments on articles
BRUSSELS Alphabet Inc's Google and subsidiary Jigsaw launched on Thursday a new technology to help news organizations and online platforms identify abusive comments on their websites.
SAN FRANCISCO Oracle Corp will head to a retrial against SAP AG over copyright infringement allegations after a U.S. judge slashed a previous monetary award against SAP by over $1 billion.
In a court filing on Monday, Oracle said it would reject a reduced $272 million damages award. A spokesman for SAP could not immediately be reached for comment.
A Northern California jury had determined in 2010 that Oracle should be paid $1.3 billion over accusations SAP subsidiary TomorrowNow wrongfully downloaded millions of Oracle files.
However, U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton last year found that Oracle had proven actual damages of only $272 million. Hamilton said Oracle could accept a $272 million award or opt for a new trial against SAP.
In the filing on Monday, Oracle said it had "no choice" but to seek a new trial, so it could vindicate the jury's verdict.
(Reporting By Dan Levine; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
FRANKFURT AirMap, which has rocketed to become the world's top air traffic management software platform for drones, is raising $26 million in new financing from the venture arms of top tech firms ranging form Microsoft to Airbus.
FRANKFURT Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) has arrested a suspect in connection with last year's cyber attack which infected nearly 1 million Deutsche Telekom routers, German federal police said on Thursday.