Oracle Corp fell well short of Wall Street's expectations on both hardware and software sales in its fiscal second quarter, wiping more than 8 percent off its shares.

The miss on both quarterly revenue and earnings was the software giant's first in years.

Commentary:

TIM GHRISKEY, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, SOLARIS GROUP

"It's pretty ugly. Miss on the bottom line and miss on the top line. It's very unexpected.

"The new software licensing miss really is what surprises the most. This could just be order pushout to the new year, when budgets get refreshed.

"We have seen misses and pre-announcements from a number of companies, especially in technology. Texas Instruments and Intel certainly being two other larger tech companies that have missed. It certainly shows that the strength in technology is much more on the consumer side than on the PC, server base side.

"In this environment, IT managers are delaying purchases as long as they possibly can and just being very cautious."

TRIP CHOWDHRY, ANALYST, GLOBAL EQUITIES RESEARCH

"Every technology company is going to get hit. This is just the start.

"Whatever Oracle can control, they have executed well. The product pipeline is rich. Why the miss? Because of macro conditions. We are in a very difficult high gasoline economic condition.

"Higher gasoline prices directly and indirectly affect IT budgets, when gas prices pressure businesses, they pressure IT budgets."

MICHAEL NEMEROFF, ANALYST, MORGAN KEEGAN & CO

"The licensing revenue came in lower than expectations and that really drives most of the profitability at the company. That obviously is a disappointment.

"We need to figure out where the miss occurred geographically, because we suspect Europe might be the culprit, given their large exposure to Europe.

"Oracle has been doing well over the last couple of quarters so clearly this is not a fantastic signal to the markets.

"I would caution people not to make any grand generalizations about the health of the tech sector, because Oracle's quarter ended in November and Europe has been so volatile. The last couple of days in November could have been very weak in Europe, which could have caused a miss.

"Currency is a big negative for Oracle when the euro has gone down as quickly as it has over the last couple of months. That's a huge drag on their earnings and so we need to figure out what the currency impact is."

PETER GOLDMACHER, ANALYST, COWEN & CO

"Oracle has been amazingly consistent with their earnings. When they miss, it means people are re-thinking enterprise spending.

"Tech spending is more under pressure than people thought. IT budgets have been relatively flat, when you have issues like you do in Europe, people naturally pull back.

"Oracle is still the best horse in the glue factory, it's a well-run company, they will weather this better than other companies.

"Tech spending is going to be under pressure for a long time. Oracle is a solid core technology company but they are not in new growth areas such as software as a service, virtualization."

(Reporting by Nicola Leske in New York and Poornima Gupta in San Francisco)