PARIS Orange (ORAN.PA) said it does not need further acquisitions in other countries after buying a Spanish competitor Jazztel JAZ.MC to keep up with the trend to "converged" offers that bundle fixed and mobile services.

"We think we are well positioned in most of our markets, and for us we do not need further M&A. Spain was a special case," said Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard.

"In Belgium and Romania, we are working on agreements with local fixed players to address the need to for fixed, mobile offers."

Orange added that its acquisition of Jazztel would add to its earnings per share by 2017.

It also said that it would seek to minimise the size of a capital increase needed to finance the acquisition by using hybrid bonds. Orange pledged not to sell shares worth more than 2 billion euros to pay for Jazztel.

"We will find the solution that is most respectful of our shareholders' dilution," said Richard.

