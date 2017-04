The logo of French telecom operator Orange is seen during the company's 2013 annual results presentation in Paris March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

CAIRO The chief executive of French telecoms operator Orange said on Wednesday that his firm planned to expand in North Africa.

Stephane Richard said at a news conference in the Egyptian capital Cairo that the expansion would be through new operations in Tunisia and Morocco.

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Pravin Char)