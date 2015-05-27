Chinese tech giant Tencent signs $4.65 billion loan deal
HONG KONG Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings has signed a $4.65 billion loan deal, Basis Point reported, amid a flurry of fund-raising by China's internet giants.
MADRID French telecoms group Orange said on Wednesday it saw no need to buy further assets in Spain following a takeover of Spanish rival Jazztel which was approved by the Spanish regulator on Tuesday.
Orange said it expected to merge its Spanish business with Jazztel if the takeover went ahead and it would likely take Jazztel private if it got big demand for its offer.
SEOUL Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said late on Monday that it plans to sell refurbished versions of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, the model pulled from markets last year due to fire-prone batteries.