FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 hours
Orange Polska's second-quarter profit beats forecasts
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
UK commissions EU migration impact study
UK commissions EU migration impact study
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 26, 2017 / 7:12 PM / in 10 hours

Orange Polska's second-quarter profit beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's largest telecoms operator Orange Polska OPL.WA, a unit of France's Orange (ORAN.PA), reported a second quarter net profit of 71 million zlotys ($19.6 million) on Wednesday mainly on lower depreciation.

That was much higher than the 43 million euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll, and marked a surge from a net profit of 17 million zlotys in the same period last year.

Revenue, however, slipped to 2.84 billion zlotys, from 2.90 billion in the corresponding period last year. Analysts polled by Reuters expected revenue of 2.82 billion zlotys.

Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Marcin Goettig; Editing by Susan Fenton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.