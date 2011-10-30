The logo of the Orange telecommunication and internet provider is pictured in Lausanne November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH The head of internet, telephone and TV provider Cablecom said he was looking at all options when asked about whether his firm might buy mobile phone provider Orange Switzerland, a unit of France Telecom SA, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

Cablecom chief Eric Tveter told the newspaper SonntagsZeitung: "We're looking at all options. I'm not in a position to comment on a possible deal."

When asked whether he was interested, he said: "Yes, but my answer is: We're looking at all options."

France Telecom wants to sell its Swiss and Austrian operations, deals which could bring in some 2 billion euro ($2.83 billion) , according to analysts.

