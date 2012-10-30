Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
CAIRO Orascom Telecom Holding (OTH) ORTE.CA said it was considering the sale of all or part of its interests in central and southern Africa as part of a review of operations in the region.
In a statement on Tuesday, Orascom Telecom said it was conducting a review of its operations in Burundi, Zimbabwe and the Central African Republic "to identify, examine and consider a range of strategic alternatives".
"Those strategic options include, but are not limited to, a sale of all or a material part of the Sub-Saharan African Operations either in one transaction or in a series of transactions," it said.
Russia's Vimpelcom VIP.N took control of the Egyptian company last year in a deal worth around $6 billion.
(Reporting By Tamim Elyan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.