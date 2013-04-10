NBCUniversal invested $500 million in Snap Inc as part of IPO
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal said on Friday it had invested $500 million in Snap Inc as it continues to spend heavily on digital media companies.
Ora.TV, the fledgling online digital TV network backed by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, has acquired television production company Stick Figure Productions in order to expand its content.
Terms of the deal, announced on Wednesday, were not disclosed.
Launched in July 2012, Ora.TV is home to talk show host Larry King's new program, "Larry King Now." The show can been viewed through Ora.TV or on Hulu, the online video streaming service controlled by News Corp and Walt Disney.
New York based Stick Figure is known for its documentary and reality TV programs that have aired on networks like HBO, PBS and ESPN.
Ora.TV is funded by Latin America's biggest phone company America Movil, controlled by Slim.
NEW YORK Snap Inc's shares ended up 44 percent on their first day of trading as investors flocked to buy into the hottest technology stock offering in three years, overcoming doubts about the loss-making messaging app company's slowing user growth.
