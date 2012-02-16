Online travel agency Orbitz Worldwide Inc (OWW.N) reported a narrower quarterly loss, but a weaker-than-expected earnings forecast sent the company's shares sharply lower in morning trading.

Orbitz, which competes with Expedia Inc (EXPE.O) and Priceline.com Inc (PCLN.O), also said the total value of its bookings slipped 1 percent in the quarter to $2.5 billion on lower volume.

"The first-quarter guidance was relatively weak," said Jake Fuller, an analyst at Lazard Capital Markets, referring to the company's earnings forecast of $17 million to $20 million.

Orbitz shares were down 7.4 percent at $3.02 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Its fourth-quarter net loss shrank to $46.5 million, or 44 cents per share, from a loss of $78 million, or 76 cents per share, a year before.

The net losses in both periods were due to noncash goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, Orbitz said.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 4 cents per share in the latest period. Analysts' average forecast was 1 cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, but it was not clear if the figured were directly comparable because of taxes related to goodwill and intangible assets.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $177.1 million. Excluding a one-time item that boosted revenue in the year-ago quarter, revenue was little changed, Orbitz said.

For the current quarter, the company said it expects revenue of $187 million to $193 million.

"Overall, we're feeling great about the way the business is performing," Chief Executive Barney Harford told Reuters. "We're feeling great about the start we're getting to 2012."

Orbitz said it has completed its migration to a global platform for all its travel websites.

"We now have all of our consumer-facing brands on one common global platform. We've spent five years on this, about $145 million of investment," Harford said. "This sets us up incredibly well for 2012 in a year when we can focus our creative energies and investment on innovation and growth."

In addition to the Orbitz website, the company owns CheapTickets, ebookers, HotelClub, RatesToGo and the Away Network.

(Reporting By Kyle Peterson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and John Wallace)