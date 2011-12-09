Customers walk into a Sears store at Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax, Virginia, January 7, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Sears Holding Corp (SHLD.O) shareholders will end up with about 80 percent of the common stock in Orchard Supply Hardware Stores, following the spin-off of the hardware and garden stores unit, according to a regulatory filing.

Every 22.14 shares of Sears stock will entitle a holder to get one Class A share and one preferred share of the new company, the California-based unit said in the filing.

The distribution will be effective on December 30.

The 89-store chain said it intends to list its Class A common stock under the symbol 'OSH' on Nasdaq.

Sears shares fell more than 5 percent to $55.28 in early trade on Friday.

