Jonathan Christensen, a former Corporal at the Washington County Sheriff's Office is shown in this handout photo provided by the Washington Country Sheriff's Office in Portland, Oregon, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Washington County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

PORTLAND, Ore. A former sheriff's corporal in Oregon was arrested on Sunday on charges of coercion, assault and other crimes over allegations that he forced a co-worker into continuing a sexual relationship, authorities said.

Jonathan Christensen, who spent 16 years at the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon, turned himself in to authorities on Sunday, the sheriff's office said.

A Washington County Grand Jury indicted Christensen on Friday on charges of coercion, official misconduct, assault and strangulation, the sheriff's office said.

Christensen was fired from the sheriff's office in August after a months-long investigation into whether he had engaged in misconduct, the sheriff's office said.

In his termination letter to Christensen, Sheriff Pat Garrett said evidence showed he had posed a threat to his then-colleague, at one point pushing the woman up against a wall, grabbing her hair and neck and making her promise to continue a sexual relationship.

Christensen was also served with a restraining order in June after the woman alleged he had physically abused her.

An attorney representing Christensen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

