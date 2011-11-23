PORTLAND, Ore Oregon's Democratic Governor John Kitzhaber said on Tuesday he would allow no more executions in the state on his watch because he believed the death penalty was "morally wrong."

The move, by a man who is also a former emergency room physician, effectively halts the planned execution of convicted killer Gary Haugen, who was scheduled to die by lethal injection on December 6.

"It is time for Oregon to consider a different approach," Kitzhaber said in a statement. "I refuse to be a part of this compromised and inequitable system any longer; and I will not allow further executions while I am governor."

The move marks the latest salvo in a long-running battle over the death penalty in America, where support for capital punishment has long been viewed as a benchmark of toughness for politicians running for office.

Sixteen states and the District of Columbia have no death penalty, and there has been a gradual trend away from capital punishment in the country with the number of executions falling slightly in recent years. Illinois' governor signed a law abolishing the death penalty earlier this year.

Kitzhaber, who announced the move a day after the state's Supreme Court cleared the way for Haugen's execution, said Oregon had carried out two executions in the last 49 years, both during his first administration as governor.

He said he allowed the executions to go forward in 1996 and 1997 because he was torn between a personal opposition to the death penalty and his oath to uphold the Oregon constitution.

"They were the most agonizing and difficult decisions I have made as governor and I have revisited and questioned them over and over again over the past 14 years," Kitzhaber said.

"I do not believe that those executions made us safer and certainly they did not make us nobler as a society," he said. "And I simply cannot participate once again in something I believe to be morally wrong."

'A SLAP IN THE FACE'

Greg Horner, Clackamas County chief deputy district attorney, said he disagreed with Kitzhaber's decision.

"I have not heard any legitimate complaints about the system except that it is way too slow. And the answer is not to scrap the system," Horner said.

Steve Doell, president of Crime Victims United of Oregon, called the move a "slap in the face of the will of the Oregon voter" because the death penalty was reinstated in the state in 1984 by a ballot initiative.

"Here we have a governor that says 'I know better than you,'" Doell said.

But Ron Steiner, chairman of the board of directors for Oregonians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, said Kitzhaber had done the right thing.

"We're very pleased there will be a full and open discussion about the death penalty and all the issues around it," he said.

Kitzhaber said that despite his decision to disallow further executions, he had not commuted the sentences of Haugen or the other 36 inmates on Oregon's death row because the state's law on capital punishment was not his alone to decide.

But the governor, who was elected to a nonconsecutive third four-year term last year and took office in January, said he hoped his action would prompt a "long overdue reevaluation" of state policy.

Haugen, whose imminent execution appeared to be the impetus for Kitzhaber's move, was convicted of killing his girlfriend's mother in 1981.

He and another prisoner were both later convicted of murder for the 2003 killing of another inmate while Haugen was in prison for the first murder. The slain inmate sustained 84 stab wounds and blunt-force trauma to the head, court records show.

There have been 43 executions so far this year in the United States compared with 46 in all of 2010.

(Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)