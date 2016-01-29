Aerial video released by the FBI January 28, 2016 shows a law enforcement officer (L) pointing a weapon at a man on the ground had just stepped out of the white pickup truck at a police roadblock January 26 near Burns, Oregon. REUTERS/FBI/Handout via Reuters

The family of an anti-government protester who was killed by law enforcement agents near an occupied U.S. wildlife refuge in Oregon said on Friday it seems his death was unjustified and that he was shot in the back while posing no threat.

The relatives of Robert LaVoy Finicum said they were not accepting at face value the FBI's statement that the 54-year-old rancher from Arizona had been armed when he was fatally shot after fleeing from a traffic stop on Tuesday.

"LaVoy was not 'charging' anyone. He appears to have been shot in the back, with his hands in the air," Finicum's family said in a statement via their attorney. "At this point we will await the outcome of any investigation, but based on the information currently available to us, we do not believe that LaVoy's shooting death was justified."

(Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Chris Reese)