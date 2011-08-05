Suspect Jordan Criado is shown in his booking mug shot from the Jackson County, Oregon Jail released to Reuters August 5, 2011. Criado is charged with killing his wife and four children by stabbing them and setting their house on fire and is scheduled to make an initial... REUTERS/Jackson County Jail/Handout

PORTLAND, Oregon An Oregon man charged with killing his wife and four children, ages 2 to 7, by stabbing them and then setting the family house on fire was scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Friday.

Jordan Criado, 51, was charged with murder, manslaughter and arson on Thursday and taken to jail following his release from a local hospital, where he had been treated for smoke inhalation since the July 18 incident.

Criado's 30-year-old wife, Tabasha Paige-Criado, was pulled from the family's burning home in Medford, Oregon along with the couple's three sons, ages 5, 6, and 7, and their 2-year-old daughter. All five were pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Criado, who according to authorities had served prison time for child molestation in California, was found injured and unconscious in the house.

Preliminary autopsy results indicated Tabasha Paige-Criado died of multiple stab wounds to the neck and abdomen.

Carbon monoxide poisoning contributed to the deaths of all four children, coroner's officials say, but two of the boys were also stabbed in the neck.

Investigators combing through the charred home found the fire had been deliberately set in multiple locations.

Police say Criado had reported his wife missing four hours before the fire, but officers found her safe nearby and brought her back home. Officials said she did not seem fearful or agitated at the time.

The killings unnerved many residents in Medford, a western Oregon city of 75,000 people about 275 miles south of Portland.

