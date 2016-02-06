Seaside Police Department Sergeant Jason Goodding is seen in an undated picture released by the Seaside, Oregon, Police Department. REUTERS/Seaside Police Department/Handout via Reuters

SEATTLE A police officer was shot and killed on Friday in a small western Oregon city while trying to arrest a man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, state police said on Saturday.

Sergeant Jason Goodding, 39, was shot after he and a second officer confronted Phillip Ferry, 55, on a street in downtown Seaside, about 80 miles west of Portland, Oregon State Police said.

Ferry resisted arrest and the second officer attempted to subdue him with a stun gun, state police said, adding that the suspect opened fire and hit Goodding. The second officer then returned fire, wounding the suspect, state police said.

Ferry, who was wanted on a felony assault warrant, was armed at the outset of the confrontation, state police said.

Goodding, who had been with Seaside's police department for 13 years, died in a local hospital, according to state police. The suspect was also taken to a hospital, though it was unclear whether it was the same hospital where Goodding was transported, according to state police.

Goodding had attended Portland State University and coached sports teams in the area of Seaside, a coastal community of about 6,500 residents, state police said.

Officials said no additional information regarding the shooting would be available until the investigation is completed.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Paul Simao and Tom Brown)