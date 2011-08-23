MELBOURNE/PERTH Origin Energy (ORG.AX), Australia's top energy retailer, reported a 15 percent jump in annual profit on Tuesday, matching market forecasts and encouraging investors to extend the stock's recovery from three-year lows touched early this month.

Origin shares surged 5.3 percent, their biggest percentage rise in six months, to end at A$14.20 after the results, which reminded investors of the value of a cash-rich utility just two weeks after the stock touched A$12 on global market turmoil.

"It just reminds the market that the company's earning money, coming out of a period of great fear. It's selling a staple that people can't really do without," said Mark Taylor, senior resources analyst at Morningstar.

Origin also forecast underlying profit growth to accelerate to 30 percent in the year ahead, thanks largely to its recent A$3.25 billion ($3.4 billion) takeover of two local power retailers, Integral Energy and Country Energy.

The guidance fell short of analysts' expectations for 35 percent growth, but it mattered little for the wider market.

Underlying profit rose to A$673 million for the year to June from A$612 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected a net profit of A$670 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Origin bought Integral Energy and Country Energy from Australia's New South Wales state last December.

On the production side, the company's key growth project is the Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.

Origin and its joint venture partner, ConocoPhillips (COP.N), approved the $14 billion first phase of their 9 million-tonne-a-year project in Queensland state in July.

Origin managing director Grant King told reporters that the company expected to approve the second phase of the project within six months, at the latest by the first quarter of 2012.

Earlier this month, ConocoPhillips had said it expected to make a final decision on the second phase by end-year.

King indicated APLNG was not currently looking to secure additional acreage for gas supplies to expand its project.

"APLNG did move early and acquire a very large acreage position and we see as much opportunity in that acreage position as we do in some of the other areas," King said, adding that APLNG carried the largest coal-seam gas reserves in the region.

"To date the opportunities within (APLNG's acreage) have been more interesting than the opportunities without."

Origin was also well prepared to meet the environmental conditions set on its coal-seam gas activity in Queensland, King said. Coal-seam gas drilling in Queensland and New South Wales face growing opposition from farmers and environmentalists who say the industry poses a threat to water supplies in the region.

"The regulatory restraints under which the industry operates are both comprehensive and detailed... if there is a risk, it's around the cost of complying with those consents, but they are all known to us and we believe adequately provided for in our project estimates," King said.

($1 = 0.959 Australian Dollars)

(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Rebekah Kebede in Perth; Editing by Ed Davies)