UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Orlando Bloom visits the migrant transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, where migrants are gathering after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Orlando Bloom (R) takes a selfie with Tariq Maria from Damascus, Syria as he visits the migrant transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, where migrants are gathering after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Orlando Bloom (front L) visits the migrant transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, where migrants are gathering after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom paid a visit to the Gevgelija migrant transit camp in Macedonia on Tuesday, as part of his role as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations' Children's Fund Unicef.

The "Lord of the Rings" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor played with children as he toured the camp, which lies on Macedonia's border with Greece.

He also spoke with several of the camp's inhabitants, who were awaiting the next part of their journey into western Europe.

Thousands of migrants, many of them Syrian refugees, have been making their way towards the European Union, first embarking on perilous boat journeys to Greece and then continuing on buses and trains.

Europe's migration crisis has seen a large numbers of people stuck in chaotic and squalid conditions on countries' borders or walking along roads seeking a new home.