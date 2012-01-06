LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal's movie about the hunt for Osama bin Laden is loading up on stars.

Joel Edgerton has been locked for a starring role in the film, TheWrap has confirmed. Also, Jessica Chastain, Mark Strong and Edgar Ramirez are in talks to join, TheWrap has also confirmed.

The actors would join previously confirmed castmembers including Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Chris Pratt and Guy Pearce.

The still-untitled film is due December 19, shortly after the presidential election. It will focus on the Navy SEALs' mission to capture and kill Osama bin Laden, and the battles that resulted in his death on his compound in early May.

The film has drawn flak from Republican politicians. In a letter released Thursday, Rep. Peter King said the Office of the Inspector General at Defense is investigating whether Bigelow and Boal -- in preparation for the script -- received classified information regarding bin Laden's death. The White House has denied the allegations.

The bin Laden project, which has been in development since 2008, will be distributed in the U.S. by Sony.

Boal, a war journalist who wrote Bigelow's Best Picture-winning "The Hurt Locker," is behind the script. He and Bigelow, who also teamed for "The Hurt Locker," are producing the bin Laden project, along with Annapurna Picture's Megan Ellison, and executive producer, Greg Shapiro.

"With the death of Osama bin Laden, this film could not be more relevant. Kathryn and Mark have an outstanding perspective on the team that was hunting the most wanted man in the world," Sony Pictures Co-Chair Amy Pascal said in a statement released after bin Laden's death.

Several bin Laden pictures are in the works, including films that reportedly involve such top-shelf talents as Oliver Stone and George Clooney.