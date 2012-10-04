Wild boars roam Czech forests - and some of them are radioactive
PRAGUE The Czech Republic has an unusual problem this winter with its wild boar meat, a local delicacy. The boars are radioactive.
Tropical Storm Oscar, the fifteenth named storm of the season, has formed in the eastern Tropical Atlantic on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.
The storm was located about 1,220 miles west-northwest of the Cape Verde islands packing winds of about 40 miles per hour (65 km per hour).
"Oscar is forecast to become an open trough on Friday and then dissipate by Friday night," the Miami-based center said.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, it said.
(Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
PRAGUE The Czech Republic has an unusual problem this winter with its wild boar meat, a local delicacy. The boars are radioactive.
UNITED NATIONS More than $4 billion is needed by the end of March to help nearly 20 million people who risk starvation in Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.
VATICAN CITY Pope Francis called on Wednesday for urgent humanitarian aid for the starving people of South Sudan, saying millions risked being "condemned to death" by a famine in parts of the war-ravaged country.