LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Brazilian filmmaker Oscar Maron Filho suffered a fatal heart attack while addressing a forum at a film festival in India Sunday afternoon.

After suffering cardiac arrest, Filho was rushed to a local hospital, where he died. He was 56.

Filho was at the 42nd International Film Festival of India to promote his documentary feature "Mario Filho - The Creators of Crown," which revolves around the Brazilian sports journalist of the same name.

Following the incident, red-carpet events and other activities were canceled for the rest of the day. At 8 p.m. Sunday, a moment of silence was held.

"We are deeply sad by the sudden demise of, who suffered a cardiac arrest this noon while interacting with the audience at the Open Forum," festival organizers said in a statement on the IFFI's Facebook profile.

"Despite giving him CPR by the medicos at IFFI he did not respond," the statement continued. "The Doctors at GMC Hospital declared his death. ... RIP Mr. Oscar Maron Filho."

The body of Filho will be flown back to Brazil on Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Filho worked at Brazilian production companies Atlantida Cinematografica and Canal 100 Newsreel. He also made short films including "Pele," "Pele Gol Mil" and "Bye Bye Romario."

The IFFI is scheduled to continue through Saturday. "Mario Filho - The Creators of Crown" was screened Friday night.