Cast members and director/producer Steve McQueen celebrate after '12 years a Slave' was awarded best picture at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Steve McQueen (C), director and producer of '12 Years a Slave' celebrates with Lupita Nyong'o (L) and the rest of the cast after winning the Oscar for best picture at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Director and producer Steve McQueen jumps after accepting the Oscar for best picture for his work in '12 Years a Slave' at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Producer Brad Pitt talks as he and Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kliner, director Steve McQueen and Anthony Katagas accept the Oscar for best picture for '12 Years A Slave' at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

British director and producer of '12 Years A Slave' celebrates after being awarded best picture at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Director and producer Steve McQueen and Lupita Nyong'o celebrate after winning best picture for '12 Years A Slave' at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Best actress in a supporting role Lupita Nyong'o (L), producer and actor Brad Pitt, and best actor actor nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor from '12 years a Slave' sit at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Director and producer Steve McQueen (R) celebrates after accepting the Oscar for best picture with Lupita Nyong'o (L) at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES The slavery drama "12 Years a Slave" won the best picture Oscar on Sunday, becoming the first film from a black director to win the film industry's top honor in the 86 years of the Academy Awards.

The film from British director Steve McQueen is based on the memoirs of a free black man, Solomon Northup, who is tricked and sold into bondage in Louisiana in an unflinching account of pre-Civil War slavery in America.

(Reporting By Mary Milliken; Editing by Sandra Maler)