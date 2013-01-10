The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominations on Thursday for the 85th Academy Awards. Winners will be revealed in Hollywood on February 24.

Following is a list of nominees in leading categories.

BEST PICTURE Zero Dark Thirty Django Unchained Argo Les Misérables Amour Life of Pi Beasts of the Southern Wild Silver Linings Playbook Lincoln

BEST ACTOR Daniel Day-Lewis, "Lincoln" Denzel Washington, "Flight" Hugh Jackman, "Les Misérables" Bradley Cooper, "Silver Linings Playbook" Joaquin Phoenix, "The Master"

BEST ACTRESS Emmanuelle Riva, "Amour" Jessica Chastain, "Zero Dark Thirty" Naomi Watts, "The Impossible" Quvenzhane Wallis, "Beasts of the Southern Wild" Jennifer Lawrence, "Silver Linings Playbook"

BEST DIRECTOR Steven Spielberg, "Lincoln" Michael Haneke, "Amour" David O. Russell, "Silver Linings Playbook" Ang Lee, "Life of Pi" Benh Zeitlin, "Beasts of the Southern Wild"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Alan Arkin, "Argo" Robert De Niro, "Silver Linings Playbook" Philip Seymour Hoffman, "The Master" Tommy Lee Jones, "Lincoln" Christoph Waltz, "Django Unchained"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Amy Adams, "The Master" Sally Field, "Lincoln" Anne Hathaway, "Les Misérables" Helen Hunt, "The Sessions" Jacki Weaver, "Silver Linings Playbook"

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY Chris Terrio, "Argo" Lucy Alibar and Benh Zeitlin, "Beasts of the Southern Wild" David Magee, "Life of Pi" Tony Kushner, "Lincoln" David O. Russell, "Silver Linings Playbook"

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY Michael Haneke, "Amour" Quentin Tarantino, "Django Unchained" John Gatins, "Flight" Wes Anderson and Roman Coppola, "Moonrise Kingdom" Mark Boal, "Zero Dark Thirty"

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM "Amour" Austria "Kon-Tiki" Norway "No" Chile "A Royal Affair" Denmark "War Witch" Canada

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM "Brave" "Frankenweenie" "ParaNorman" "The Pirates! Band of Misfits" "Wreck-It Ralph"

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE "5 Broken Cameras" "The Gatekeepers" "How to Survive a Plague" "The Invisible War" "Searching for Sugar Man"

BEST ORIGINAL SONG "Before My Time" from "Chasing Ice" "Everybody Needs A Best Friend" from "Ted" "Pi's Lullaby" from "Life of Pi" "Skyfall" from "Skyfall" "Suddenly" from "Les Misérables"

BEST SCORE "Anna Karenina" "Argo" "Life of Pi" "Lincoln" "Skyfall"

BEST COSTUMES "Anna Karenina" "Les Misérables" "Lincoln" "Mirror Mirror" "Snow White and the Huntsman"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY "Anna Karenina" "Django Unchained" "Life of Pi" "Lincoln" "Skyfall"

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING "Hitchcock" "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" "Les Misérables"

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" "Life of Pi" "Marvel's The Avengers" "Prometheus" "Snow White and the Huntsman"

(This factbox was fixed to correct name of Ang Lee in best director category)

