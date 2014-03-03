'I Am Not Madame Bovary' wins best film at Asian Film Awards
HONG KONG, Chinese film "I Am Not Madame Bovary" took home three awards at the 11th Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong on Tuesday, winning best film, best cinematographer and best actress.
LOS ANGELES The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences handed out the 86th Academy Awards, or Oscars, at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Sunday for the best movies, performances, directing, writing and other achievements in film in 2013.
Following is a list of winners in leading categories.
BEST PICTURE
"12 Years a Slave"
BEST ACTOR
Matthew McConaughey in "Dallas Buyers Club"
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett in "Blue Jasmine"
BEST DIRECTOR
Alfonso Cuaron for "Gravity"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Jared Leto in "Dallas Buyers Club"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Lupita Nyong'o in "12 Years a Slave"
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
"12 Years a Slave"
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
"Her"
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
"The Great Beauty," Italy
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
"Frozen"
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
"20 Feet from Stardom"
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"Let It Go" from "Frozen"
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
"Gravity"
BEST COSTUMES
"The Great Gatsby"
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
"Gravity"
BEST MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING
"Dallas Buyers Club"
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
"Gravity"
(Compiled by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Sandra Maler)
HONG KONG, Chinese film "I Am Not Madame Bovary" took home three awards at the 11th Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong on Tuesday, winning best film, best cinematographer and best actress.
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - This is what makes Disney such a powerhouse.
AUSTIN, Texas The new documentary "Trophy" opens in a sprawling corner of South Africa run by John Hume, who is praised by some as protecting the continent's rhinos from extinction and vilified by others for trying to turn the animals into cash spinners.