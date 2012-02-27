Octavia Spencer is congratulated by best actress nominee Viola Davis after Spencer won the award for Best Supporting Actress for the movie ''The Help'' at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

LOS ANGELES The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Sunday handed out the Oscars - the highest honors in the movie industry

Following is a list of winners in leading categories for the 84th annual Academy Awards.

BEST PICTURE

"The Artist"

BEST ACTOR

Jean Dujardin, "The Artist"

BEST ACTRESS

Meryl Streep, "The Iron Lady"

BEST DIRECTOR

Michel Hazanavicius, "The Artist"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Christopher Plummer, "Beginners"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Octavia Spencer, "The Help"

ANIMATED FILM

"Rango"

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

"A Separation," Iran

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"The Descendants," by Alexander Payne, Nat Faxon and Jim Rash

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"Midnight in Paris," by Woody Allen

DOCUMENTARY

"Undefeated"

ORIGINAL SCORE

"The Artist," Ludovic Bource

ORIGINAL SONG

"Man or Muppet" from "The Muppets," music and lyric by Bret McKenzie

ART DIRECTION

"Hugo," production design: Dante Ferretti; set decoration: Francesca Lo Schiavo

CINEMATOGRAPHY

"Hugo," Robert Richardson

COSTUME DESIGN

"The Artist," Mark Bridges

FILM EDITING

"The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," Kirk Baxter and Angus Wall

MAKEUP

"The Iron Lady," Mark Coulier and J. Roy Helland

VISUAL EFFECTS

"Hugo," Rob Legato, Joss Williams, Ben Grossman and Alex Henning

Short Film (Live Action) "The Shore" Terry George and Oorlagh George

Short Film (Animated)

"The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore" William Joyce and Brandon Oldenburg

Documentary (Short Subject)

"Saving Face"

SOUND EDITING

"Hugo"

Philip Stockton and Eugene Gearty

SOUND MIXING

"Hugo"

Tom Fleischman and John Midgley

(Reporting By Frank Simons; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Sandra Maler)