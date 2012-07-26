Specialty truckmaker Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N) on Thursday exceeded quarterly profit forecasts on higher sales in all non-defense businesses, particularly scissor lifts and other access equipment.

The replacement of aging equipment boosted sales of access equipment such as aerial work platforms, boom lifts and towing products by more than 40 percent.

"Margin improvement was particularly strong in the access equipment and commercial segments due in part to our continuing efforts to reduce our product, process and overhead costs," Charles L. Szews, chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Demand for concrete placement vehicles, and aftermarket parts and service boosted commercial segment sales by more than 11 percent.

Sales of fire and emergency equipment rose about 14 percent, mainly due to higher international shipments and the delivery of vehicles under a United States Air Force contract.

The weak spot was defense, where sales fell 13.4 percent on the ongoing shift in military spending to less profitable, lighter weight vehicles.

The Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company makes tactical vehicles for the military, specialty trucks for construction and emergency vehicles including ambulances and fire trucks.

Oshkosh reported net profit of $75.7 million, or 82 cents per share for its fiscal third quarter, up from $68.4 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

That was a 29 cent beat over the average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 7.6 percent to $2.18 billion, compared with the $2.06 billion estimate.

