Specialty truckmaker Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N) reported a higher quarterly profit on Friday, but a decline in its defense business weighed on revenue.

Weak defense sales more than offset double-digit increases in other segments, and the company said it plans to cut 490 defense jobs in January.

Oshkosh, which has received an unsolicited offer from activist investor Carl Icahn to buy all shares he does not already own, stood by its 2013 earnings forecast of $2.35 to $2.60 per share. The forecast does not include costs tied to Icahn's offer. The company said those costs may be substantial.

On October 11, Icahn offered to buy all outstanding Oshkosh shares for $32.50 each - a 21 percent premium at the time. The shares closed at $29.74 on Thursday. The Oshkosh board has not yet taken a position on the Icahn offer.

The company on Friday reaffirmed its plan to double adjusted profit in three years on improved margins and rising international sales.

The Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company makes tactical vehicles for the military, specialty trucks for construction, and emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire trucks.

In one sign that orders outside defense are mounting, concrete mixers were in greater demand in the fourth quarter, Chief Executive Charles L. Szews said in a statement. "We believe this is a strong sign that a housing recovery has commenced, which further supports our long-term outlook for our non-defense segments."

Sales of access equipment, such as aerial work platforms, boom lifts and towing products, rose in the quarter, mainly on higher volume in North America.

Fire and emergency equipment sales also increased, with large international sales. Commercial segment sales grew on demand for concrete mixers and refuse collection vehicles.

But defense truck sales fell, as expected, on lower shipments of trucks in the Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles and MRAP All-Terrain Vehicle programs, and lower after-market parts sales. The drop was partially offset by higher Family of Medium Tactical Vehicle (FMTV) sales.

Oshkosh reported quarterly profit from continuing operations rose to $77.6 million, or 85 cents a share, from $40.3 million, or 44 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items such as pretax restructuring charges tied to the exit of its Medtec ambulance business and pension-related charges, earnings were $60.2 million, or 65 cents per share, up from $45.5 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales declined 2.3 percent to $2.06 billion.

Icahn on Monday chose the former chief executive of Oshkosh's JLG unit, which Icahn wants spun off, as the first of a slate of directors he would like elected to the Oshkosh board.

