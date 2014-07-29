Shares of Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N) tumbled more than 11 percent on Tuesday after the specialty truckmaker posted an unexpectedly lower quarterly profit and cut its full-year earnings outlook.

The Wisconsin-based company posted a fiscal third-quarter profit of $105.1 million, or $1.22 a share, down from $148.4 million, or $1.67 a share, during the comparable quarter last year. Analysts had expected a quarterly profit of $1.37 a share, according to Reuters estimates.

Oshkosh also cut its full-year earnings per share target to a range of $3.40 to $3.55, from a range of $3.40 to $3.65.

It cited a 46.5 percent drop in sales of tactical and other military vehicles and a 8.3 percent decline in sales of fire trucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles for the lower quarterly profit and change to its full-year earnings forecast.

The company said revenue during the quarter fell 12.3 percent to $1.93 billion.

Oshkosh shares fell $6.13 to $47.06 in mid-morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Paul Simao)