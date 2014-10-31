The Oshkosh logo is seen in Wisconsin October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N) reported a higher quarterly profit on Friday as strong sales of aerial access equipment and concrete mixers to builders in North America offset continued weak sales of tactical vehicles to the U.S. Defense Department and other military customers.

Shares of Oshkosh jumped 6.2 percent to $47.69 in early trading.

The manufacturer of specialty trucks reported a net profit of $77.8 million, or 93 cents a share, for the fourth quarter ended on Sept. 30, up from $35.7 million, or 40 cents a share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 3.4 percent to $1.67 billion, pulled down by lower defense segment sales, but they exceeded analysts' estimates of $1.61 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Looking to 2015, the company said it expected a full-year profit of $4.00 to $4.25 a share on revenue of $6.5 billion to $6.6 billion, in line with analysts' forecasts.

(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)