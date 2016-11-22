In ordinary circumstances, the U.S. Supreme Court would almost certainly agree that it’s time for the justices to decide whether employers can require employees to arbitrate disputes individually instead of banding together in group actions.

There is a deep split among the federal circuits on mandatory arbitration clauses in employment contracts, which have become so prevalent that they bar millions of workers from filing class actions. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has repeatedly upheld the legality of the provisions under the Federal Arbitration Act, along with the 2nd and 8th Circuits. The 7th and 9th Circuits, on the other hand, concluded in rulings earlier this year that workers’ right to act in concert, which is protected in the National Labor Relations Act, defeats deference to arbitration.

Four different petitions for Supreme Court review – one from the National Labor Relations Board, two from employers and one from employees - are right now before the justices. That’s unusual. Even more unusual are the recently filed responses in two of the cases. On Nov. 10, the employer Murphy Oil urged the Supreme Court to take the NLRB’s case, even though Murphy won the 5th Circuit ruling the NLRB wants the justices to overturn. And in a brief filed on Monday, plaintiffs in a wage-and-hour case against the accounting firm Ernst & Young, agreed that the Supreme Court should review the 9th Circuit decision allowing their suit to move forward.

To recap: Mandatory arbitration provisions in employment contracts have divided the federal appellate courts so intractably that the winners of two lower-court rulings agree the Supreme Court should reconsider their victories. Business groups have filed a plethora of amicus briefs arguing that the circuit split has put companies with employees in multiple states in an untenable position. Before Nov. 8, this issue was as close to a sure thing as you get at the Supreme Court. The big question was which case, or cases, the justices would pick as a vehicle to resolve the circuit split.

Then Donald Trump was elected president.

We don’t know for sure what the president-elect thinks of mandatory arbitration clauses in employment contracts. But Reuters reporters Daniel Wiessner and Robert Iafolla obtained a copy of a Trump Organization employment agreement that has been challenged in an NLRB case. The agreement contains a provision granting the Trump Organization “sole discretion” to decide whether employee disputes must be arbitrated. It’s a good bet, in other words, that President Trump does not agree with the Obama administration’s position that mandatory arbitration provisions are illegal.

So how will the Trump administration’s presumed disagreement with the NLRB’s current stance at the Supreme Court affect the court’s consideration of the mandatory employment arbitration issue?

The short answer, based on my conversations Tuesday with three former high-ranking Justice Department lawyers, is that anyone who claims to know surely does not. The multiplicity and timing of the cert petitions - which the Supreme Court will likely consider before President-elect Trump’s cabinet, Justice Department and NLRB appointments are all confirmed - isn’t the only complication. There’s also uncertainty about when the Supreme Court’s long-empty ninth seat will be filled. Both situations are unusual. In combination, they are unique.

With that caveat in mind, it’s helpful to analyze the possibilities from the perspectives of both the Trump administration and the justices.

The Trump Justice Department, according to the lawyers I spoke to, can walk away from the NLRB’s case, even if the justices have granted the agency’s request for review. The Supreme Court isn’t generally happy when the Justice Department makes nakedly political litigation decisions, but the justices can’t stop the Trump administration from pulling the NLRB’s cert petition or abandoning the case after a cert grant.

But that would not necessarily be the end of the NLRB’s case. The labor board is an independent agency, and there is some precedent - notably Buckley v. Valeo in 1976 and Metro Broadcasting in 1990 - for agencies to forge on with Supreme Court litigation without the backing of the Justice Department. The NLRB would have to request and receive permission from the solicitor general’s office to push forward with the arbitration case, so that scenario depends on how quickly the Trump administration can take control of the labor board, which currently has a Democratic majority.

Regardless of what happens with the NLRB petition, the justices could take up the employee arbitration issue via one of the three petitions filed by private parties. Typically, if the Supreme Court wants to decide an issue in which the government has an interest, it grants certiorari in the Justice Department’s case. When the justices picked in 2012 between two simultaneous petitions on the legality of pay-for-delay agreements between brand-name and generic drug manufacturers, for instance, it granted the Federal Trade Commission’s request for review and denied certiorari in a private antitrust case.

The employee arbitration issue is different, though, according to Epic and Ernst & Young. Both employers argued in their petitions that the Supreme Court should hear a private case because employers and their workers are the parties directly impacted by employment contracts. The NLRB, they said, merely acts on behalf of employees. If the NLRB wants to be heard, the employers said, it could appear at the Supreme Court as an amicus, just as it did in the appellate courts.

I’d guess that uncertainty about the Trump administration’s position increases the likelihood the Supreme Court agrees to hear at least one of the private cases if the justices decide they need to resolve the circuit split immediately.

But I’d also guess Trump’s win decreases the likelihood that the justices grant certiorari in any of the cases. The 7th and 9th Circuits, as employees of Epic Systems wrote in a brief opposing Epic’s petition for cert, framed the tension between the NLRA and the FAA differently than the 5th Circuit and the other appellate courts that have followed the 5th Circuit’s lead. There’s certainly a chance, the Epic employees argue, that with the benefit of analysis from the 7th and 9th Circuits, the 5th Circuit will reconsider its precedent. That seems unlikely to me, but anything is possible.

Besides, the Supreme Court may want to wait for a ninth justice so that it doesn’t deadlock on a question that the courts below have answered differently. I have to assume that the four pending petitions do not present the justices’ last chance to review mandatory arbitration provisions in employment contracts. The Supreme Court could justifiably decide to wait until the Trump administration and Justice Antonin Scalia’s empty seat are filled.

And, of course, the justices don’t have to justify anything when they deny a petition for certiorari, which they do in the overwhelming majority of cases. It may be that instead of solving the puzzle of which mandatory arbitration case to take, the Supreme Court simply takes none.