Senate Republicans got away with an unprecedented power grab last year when they refused even to allow a hearing on President Obama’s eminently qualified nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court. Judge Merrick Garland of the District of Columbia U.S. Court of Appeals will forever be a symbol of the ugliness of American politics – a dedicated and exceptionally talented public servant who was deprived of a seat he deserved.

Now that President Trump has nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch of the 10th Circuit for the chair Republicans refused to allow Garland to fill, Senate Democrats are weighing whether to give Judge Gorsuch the same rough treatment. I hope they resist the temptation and give Gorsuch the fair hearing Republicans denied to Garland.

My concern is more erosion of public faith in the legitimacy of federal courts and the Supreme Court in particular. Gallup polls show approval of the Supreme Court on a steady decline since 2010, when 61 percent of those polled said they approved of the court’s performance. Last July, after the Senate’s Garland play, only 42 percent approved – and 52 percent disapproved.

Yes, I know I am assuming people imputed the Garland deadlock to the Supreme Court, but I think the Senate’s handling of Garland’s nomination colored the court as a partisan body. That perception, according to Gallup’s data, is on the rise. In 2009, half of all respondents said they thought the balance of ideology at the Supreme Court was about right. Last September, that number was down to 39 percent, with 37 percent expressing the opinion that the court was too liberal. (Twenty percent said it was too conservative.)

In fairness, I should point out that my thesis on the impact of the Garland deadlock is undercut by Gallup’s reported responses to questions about people’s confidence in the Supreme Court: Last June, 36 percent said they had at least “quite a lot” of confidence in the court, up from an all-time low of 30 percent in 2014. But the data since 1973 leave little doubt that confidence in the institution is on a long-term decline.

That’s a dangerous trend if you believe in the U.S. Constitution’s system of checks and balances. The Supreme Court, as you know, can’t physically compel the nation to observe its orders. Its edicts are final only because Congress and the Executive Branch respect the court’s judgments. Those branches are accountable to voters. If voters stop believing in the legitimacy of the Supreme Court, we’re in big trouble.

Just consider what happened this weekend, when the Trump travel, immigration and refugee policy took effect. The American Civil Liberties Union and other rights groups went to federal court, where judges ordered temporary stays against the deportations. For the most part, the agents obeyed court orders – even though they are armed with guns and judges have only words as weapons.

To be clear, I’m not suggesting that Democrats roll over and vote for Gorsuch, whom left-leaning groups are already casting as a Trump toady and conservative extremist. There are obviously enormous political considerations for the 48 Senate Democrats considering the nomination. (The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake has a really cogent analysis of the potential risks and rewards for them.) Will the newly energized liberal base think Democrats are weak if they don’t filibuster Gorsuch’s nomination? Will Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Kentucky Republican, follow Trump’s instructions and blow up the filibuster rule if he can’t persuade enough Democrats to bring Gorsuch’s nomination to a vote? If McConnell uses the so-called “nuclear option,” will Democrats come to regret blocking a vote on Gorsuch? And, finally, what signals will the process send to Justice Anthony Kennedy, who is reportedly thinking about retirement?

I don’t pretend to know the smartest political route for any Senate Democrat. For most of them, it probably makes sense to vote against Gorsuch – even to filibuster his nomination.

All I’m suggesting is that they remember the ultimate stakes aren’t just political.