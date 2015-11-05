Deutsche Bank not thinking about mergers, has other things to do: CEO
BERLIN Deutsche Bank , which is in the midst of an 8 billion euro ($8.5 billion) capital increase, is currently not thinking about mergers, Chief Executive John Cryan said.
OTG Experience LLC, an operator of restaurants at major U.S. airports, has hired banks for an initial public offering (IPO) which it hopes will value it at more than $2 billion including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
OTG is working with Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX on the potential IPO, which could raise between $300 and $400 million, the people said this week.
The sources asked not to be identified because the IPO preparations are confidential. OTG and Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
New York-based OTG works with chefs to develop dining concepts in airports such as Newark Liberty International, John F. Kennedy International and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. It has over 300 restaurant and retail locations in 11 airports across North America. It partners with celebrity chefs Mario Carbone, Andrew Carmellini and Michael White.
OTG's concepts include Bisoux, Jet Rock Bar and Grill, and Cibo Bistro and Wine Bar. In some of its restaurants, OTG offers iPads that allow customers to order and access flight information.
The company is led by its founder Rick Blatstein.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc is nearing a deal to acquire medical device maker Medtronic Plc's medical supplies business for close to $6 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
TOKYO Seven & i Holdings Co on Thursday said it would buy convenience stores and petrol stations from Texas-based Sunoco LP for about $3.3 billion, as the Japanese retailer closes in on its goal to reach 10,000 North American outlets.