HARTFORD, Connecticut Utilities should be penalized for inadequate responses to natural disasters as with the power outage that paralyzed Connecticut after a freak October snowstorm, a state panel recommended on Monday.

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy created the Two Storm panel to help avoid a repeat of the failures that left 880,000 homes without power - some for nearly two weeks - after the snowstorm just before Halloween. Two months earlier, 800,000 customers lost power when Tropical Storm Irene swept through the state.

Both outages were blamed on downed wires, 90 percent of which were caused by fallen trees and branches.

Connecticut Light & Power Co., a unit of Northeast Utilities, is the dominant power supplier in the state, followed by United Illuminating Co.

CL&P's customer base was hit disproportionately in the October storm, with nearly 70 percent of its 1.2 million customers losing power compared with just 15 percent of UI's 350,000 customers, according to an earlier analysis of the utilities' response to the storm by Witt Associates, a Washington-based consulting firm.

The prolonged outages cost the president and chief operating officer of CL&P, Jeffrey Butler, his job.

The panel on Monday made 82 recommendations, including a call for state legislation to enable the Connecticut Public Utility Regulatory Authority (PURA) to set performance standards for utilities' response to emergencies, storms and natural disasters.

Penalties for failing to meet the standards should also be established, the panel said. Currently the state has no authority to penalize utilities for poor response to an emergency.

The panel recommended the state ramp up its tree trimming and removal efforts, and press for installation of underground utility cables in most of the state's municipal centers.

Malloy said he was considering the recommendations and would announce his intentions later in the week.

CL&P was studying the report and was open to working with the state to improve its services, a spokesman said.

(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Dan Burns)