Outerwall Inc OUTR.O, operator of the Redbox video rental kiosks, reported a stronger-than-expected second-quarter profit as the lack of big movie hits encouraged more people to rent DVDs.

Redbox offers self-service movie rentals at about 43,700 kiosks where people can rent or buy movies and video games.

The business, a joint venture with Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N), mainly competes with Netflix Inc (NFLX.O).

Netflix has been losing customers for some time, and some of them eventually switch to Redbox, Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter told Reuters earlier this week.

Outerwall, formerly known as Coinstar, acquired Redbox in 2008 for its DVD kiosk business.

Net income rose to $46.9 million, or $1.64 per share, from $36.9 million, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $554.2 million. Redbox revenue climbed 4.5 percent to $478.5 million.

Core diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.91.

Analysts had expected adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share on revenue of $564.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Outerwall shares were up marginally in post-market trading, after closing at $65.30 on the Nasdaq. They have risen about 20 percent in the last three months.

(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)