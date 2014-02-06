Lennar profit beats estimates as home sales rise
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
Outerwall Inc OUTR.O reported higher quarterly revenue as its Redbox video rental kiosk business improved.
The company's net income fell to $22.7 million, or 82 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $22.9 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 5.4 percent to $593.7 million.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)
MUNICH German carmaker BMW plans to ramp up production of profitable sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) to boost earnings this year and help fund the rollout of a mass production system for electric cars, it said on Tuesday.
BEIJING China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is set to post its biggest profit growth in eight years on Wednesday, as improved product design and engineering following its 2010 purchase of Sweden's Volvo helped propel it to record sales.