Finnish stainless steel company Outokumpu's headquarters is seen in Espoo, Finland February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva

HELSINKI Finnish stainless steel firm Outokumpu proposed appointing Jorma Ollila, the former leader of Nokia, as its new board chairman.

Ollila was CEO of Nokia through the 1990s, as it grew into the world's top mobile phone company, a role it has since relinquished to Samsung. He later became chairman, a role he left last year.

Outokumpu's current chairman Ole Johansson said he will not be seeking another term.

(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)