Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
HELSINKI Finnish stainless steel firm Outokumpu proposed appointing Jorma Ollila, the former leader of Nokia, as its new board chairman.
Ollila was CEO of Nokia through the 1990s, as it grew into the world's top mobile phone company, a role it has since relinquished to Samsung. He later became chairman, a role he left last year.
Outokumpu's current chairman Ole Johansson said he will not be seeking another term.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
DETROIT California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.
NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.