HELSINKI Finland's Outokumpu (OUT1V.HE) turned in a bigger than expected quarterly loss and skipped a dividend payment on Wednesday in a stark backdrop to its cost-cutting takeover bid for another struggling European stainless steel business.

Coming just a day after news it would acquire the lossmaking stainless division of Germany's ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) in a 2.7 billion euro ($3.5 billion) deal that due to cost hundreds of jobs, the result shares knocked Outokumpu shares 12 percent lower.

The company, which counts the Finland government as its top shareholder with over 30 percent, reported an operating loss of 71 million euros ($93 million) for the last three months of 2011, a much bigger loss than the market's average forecast of 49.5 million euros.

The deal to acquire ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum division is a response to the cut-price Asian competition that has been hurting European players for years. The combined company will be the biggest stainless steel maker in the world.

"Outokumpu's business results continued to be unsatisfactory in the last quarter of 2011. The challenging economic environment continued to limit market demand," Chief Executive Mika Seitovirta said.

The company said it expected the first-quarter underlying operational result to break even or be slightly profitable, as the order intake at the beginning of the year had been encouraging.

It proposed no dividend for 2011, however, after paying 0.25 euros per share in 2010.

The shares had already fallen nearly 15 percent on Tuesday as investors fretted over a capital hike to fund the takeover and risks of overpaying for a deal that also benefits its European rivals by removing capacity.

Outokumpu plans to partly fund the Inoxum deal with a 1 billion-euro rights issue of new Outokumpu stock. It will also pay ThyssenKrupp 1 billion euros in cash and take on liabilities of 422 million, while issuing a loan note of 235 million to ThyssenKrupp.

Analysts also said they were concerned that it would take too long to make money from the deal, which is expected to result in hundreds of job cuts, particularly in Germany.

Outokumpu has said it aims to achieve cost synergies of around 225 million to 250 million euros by 2017 at the latest --a timeline some sounded too long.

"It is unclear what reaching synergies will cost, because it will require mill closures, paying redundancy compensations and possibly also new investments," brokerage FIM said in its morning note to clients.

At the same time, most agreed that Outokumpu has little choice but to pursue consolidation. Stainless steel production in the region has been loss-making for some time.

Until five years ago, Europe was a net exporter of stainless steel, but global capacity rose swiftly and cheaper production in Asia now satisfies around 20 percent of Europe's demand.

China, Korea and Taiwan are the top exporters to Europe of stainless steel, whose non-corrosive qualities also make it ideal for vats and pipes in the chemicals, oil and gas sectors.

Separately on Wednesday, Finnish steel maker Rautaruukki RTRKS.HE reported a bigger-than-expected operating loss of 40 million euros and announced a restructuring of its steel business.

The quarterly result was much worse that the 12 million loss that analysts expected in Reuters poll.

